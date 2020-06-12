The cBose-Einstein condensate they do not exist naturally and only have a lifespan of seconds when subjected to the force of gravity.

There are four common states of matter in everyday life: gases, liquids, solids, and plasmas. However, there is also a fifth state of matter: the Bose-Einstein condensate (BEC), which scientists first created in the laboratory 25 years ago. When a group of atoms cools down to near absolute zero, the atoms begin to group together, behaving as if they were a large “super atom.”

On board the International Space Station since May 2018 is a facility the size of a mini refrigerator called Cold Atom Lab (CAL), capable of cooling atoms in a vacuum at temperatures above absolute zero (-273 ºC).

It is, for all intents and purposes, one of the coldest places in the known universe. And according to a new study published in Nature, scientists used it to create the fifth state of matter (Bose-Einstein) for the first time in space.

The Bose-Einstein condensates (BEC), whose existence was predicted by Albert Einstein and Indian mathematician Satyendra Nath Bose almost a century ago, they formed when the atoms of certain elements cool to near absolute zero.

It is a form of aggregation of matter that is not found naturally. In 1995 physicists Eric cornell and Carl Wieman They managed to cool a cloud of atoms so much that it reached this state. Years later they would receive the Nobel Prize in Physics for the discovery.

Eric Allin Cornell.

A Bose-Einstein condensate occurs when certain types of atoms are cooled to such low temperatures that they acquire a unified state. But they are incredibly fragile.

It is for this reason that the slightest interaction with the external world is enough to heat them beyond their condensation threshold, so the pull of gravity felt on Earth can interrupt both, making it difficult to learn much about they.

Fifth state of matter in space

The Cold Atom Lab is small and requires only a relatively small amount of energy, so it meets specific limitations aboard the space station.

While the equipment originally needed to create Bose-Einstein condensates on Earth can occupy an entire laboratory, the Cold Atom Lab It takes up only about 14 cubic feet (0.0.396 cubic meters) and in total requires an average of 510 watts of power.

Last Thursday (June 11), a team of NASA scientists released the first results of BEC experiments aboard the International Space Station, where particles can be manipulated without ground restrictions.

For his part, Robert Thompson of the California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, told .:

“Microgravity allows us to confine atoms with much weaker forces, since we don’t have to support them against gravity.”

The research documents several surprising differences in the properties of BECs created on Earth and those on board the ISS.

For one thing, BECs in terrestrial laboratories typically last a few milliseconds before dissipating. However, on board the space station, they lasted more than a second, offering the team an unprecedented opportunity to study its properties.

Microgravity also allowed atoms to be manipulated by weaker magnetic fields, speeding up their cooling and allowing for clearer images.

So far with this study, researchers have created Bose-Einstein condensates using rubidium atoms. Eventually, they also aim to add potassium atoms to investigate what happens when two condensates mix, study lead author Robert Thompson, a physicist at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, told Space.com.

Furthermore, scientists are now looking to use the Cold Atom Lab to create spherical Bose-Einstein condensates, which can only be created in space, Thompson added.

“In the past, our main ideas about the inner workings of nature came from particle accelerators and astronomical observatories; in the future, I think precision measurements with cold atoms will play an increasingly important role »Thompson said.

Finally, the authors noted that the successful generation of orbiting Bose-Einstein condensates reveals new opportunities for quantum gas research as well as for atomic interferometry and paves the way for even more ambitious missions.