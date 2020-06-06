Bosch develops a high-tech assistance service for motorcyclists

Bosch has developed a new system that is complemented by a assistance in case of accidents, which will be able to determine if the driver of the motorcycle requires services emergency.

The smartphone automatically connects to the Bosch headquarters

Motorcycle safety is an issue that has always been present and has been a very complex process, two-wheelers tend to be somewhat more dangerous since the occupants are completely exposed and subject to the balance of the vehicle and for that reason is that Bosch continues to develop technology and assists that allow drivers to have greater security.

Through this ‘guardian angel’ or assistance service, it collects real-time information from the motorcycle, in the event of an accident, it will automatically contact the Bosch headquarters, whose operators can contact the services of emergency and provide all necessary information if necessary.

Assistance accelerates emergency response

The Bosch service called ‘Help Connect’ is offered as intelligent technology that links the motorcycle to the smartphone, which receives the data collected by an inertia sensor that is integrated into the motorcycle’s ECU module, which detects acceleration, the position and even the angle of inclination of the vehicle.

The driver’s smartphone and the sensor communicate through Bluetooth, which is why no interaction with the sensor is necessary on the motorcycle, and its installation is extremely simple. In the event that the sensor detects that the motorcycle has suffered a mishap, a process is started that will reduce the response time of the emergency service by up to 50%.

This Bosch technology has been tested in different crash tests, in which it has tried to emulate different magnitudes of accidents that could happen to a motorcycle, and it has been concluded that Help Connect is of great help.