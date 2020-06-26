Ten years ago, in 2010, Bosch introduced its first electric motor for electric bikes. A decade later the market has advanced rapidly and a multitude of electric bicycles are available, in all segments, and in many cases their main components (motor, battery, electronics …) are signed by Bosch. For this reason, the German firm wanted to celebrate a successful anniversary by presenting its own electric bicycle: the Bosch eBike Design Vision.

The Bosch eBike Design is a design concept bike futuristic, Bosch’s vision of the bicycle of the future but, at the same time, a demonstration of the technology that is already available on the market today. The minimalist design stars this model, which of course equips the latest technology from Bosch eBike Systems in terms of components for electric bicycles.

Front of the Bosch eBike Design Vision.

This bicycle is designed with urban use in mind. Have a frame made of carbon fiber, very light, and front and rear suspension to ensure maximum comfort both in urban use and on trail raids.

The electrical components have seamlessly integrated into the design from the bike: the Bosch Performance Line CX electric motor is fused with the frame, and the PowerTube 625 removable battery is perfectly hidden in the bottom tube of the frame. Even the on-board computer on the handlebar is designed to integrate as well as possible. All this with white and black as the main colors.

View of the Bosch eBike Design Vision handlebar.

The handlebar is also made of carbon fiber and equips a fully connected Nyon on-board computer that provides essential travel data. The bicycle equips hydraulic brakes with ABS eBike (the module is hidden in the front luggage rack), LED front and rear lights and permanent daytime running lights.

According to Claus Fleischer, CEO of Bosch eBike Systems: “Our goal in developing the eBike Design Vision is to show what is already possible today when it comes to integrating functional design and to investigate where it will take us in the future. ».