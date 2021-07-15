Borussia Dortmund would have ‘tied’ to the substitute of Jadon Sancho

Days ago it was reported that the signing of Jadon sancho it is more than closed; However the Manchester United I need to announce it officially. Similarly, the Dortmund has been given the task of looking for a replacement for the English attacker.

In recent months, several names have been given, but everything seems to indicate that the player who will fill Sancho’s gap for next season is the Donyell Mallen of the PSV of the Eredivisie.

According to the newspaper Bild, Borussia Dortmund would have reached an agreement with the ‘farmer’ team for the signing of the 22-year-old forward, who can play as a midfielder or striker.

Reports @BILD_Sport: Donyell Malen (22 | ) agreed personal terms with Borussia Dortmund. Now the agreement with PSV is missing, where there are still several million differences to close the signing. ✔The Dutch team wants to make the leap. pic.twitter.com/CsjmxiqeKM – Express Futbol (@ExpressFutbolCL) July 14, 2021

The German strategist, Marco Rose, will have to analyze how he accommodates the Dutch footballer, considering that he can form a great pair with Erling Haaland or that he is a destabilizing player on the wings.