05/15/2020 at 12:52

CEST

EFE

“If someone has doubts or is afraid we will handle the situation rationally and we will leave him free not to play “Zorc said. However, the sports director assured that he does not feel that the team has doubts about the resumption of the season this weekend when Dortmund will play a new edition of the Ruhr Basin classic against Schalke.

“My impression is that everyone is happy to be able to play football again. Everyone wants to play, “he said. Dortmund is currently second in the standings, with four points less than the leader Bayern and one more point than RB Leipzig.

The Leipzig will play tomorrow at home against him Freiburg Meanwhile he Bayern visit Sunday at Union Berlín.

The Bundesliga it will resume, with closed-door matches and a strict infection prevention plan, after 66 days of forced pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. The plan is to end the tournament the last weekend of June.

