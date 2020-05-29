Mario Götze may not renew with Borussia Dortmund, the German midfielder will end his contract at the end of the season. His poor performance in recent seasons does not invite to think that he will continue in the yellow team. As reported by The Sun posting a video on the Tik Tok social network It could be the drop that filled the glass

05/27/2020

Act at 13:31

CEST

Sport.es

The video shows the player with his girlfriend, Ann-Kathrin Brommel, in front of a mirror, music plays and the two exchange clothes, leaving the footballer in a leopard print dress. The post has been deleted from the Tik Tok profile of the Götze couple.

The German was considered a future star when he began to appear with the first team of Borussia Dortmund, his good performances earned him to sign with Bayern Munich but he ended up returning to the yellow team after not curdling due to his constant physical problems. He lived the highlight of his career in the 2014 World Cup final when she scored the goal that broke the tie and crowned Germany as champion.

This campaign only played 20% of the minutes possible in the Bundesliga in which he has scored 3 goals, he is a player with a very minor role in the team and it seems that his club is not due to the fact that the attacking midfielder remains tied to Borussia Dortmund for longer.

We bring you a review of the best moments of Mari Götze, one of the most legendary German players of recent times | sport

.