Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke LIVE Time, Channel, Where to watch Day 26 Bundesliga 2019-2020

After a long wait of more than a month without high-level football, this Saturday, May 16, the Bundesliga 2019-2020 with day 26, when the Borussia Dortmund seek to take advantage of their local status to add a victory that will keep them in the fight for the title, they will receive a Schalke that goes by surprise in the Signal Iduna Park.

Time and Channel Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke

Campus: Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany

Hour: 3:30 pm in Germany. 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET in the United States. 8:30 am from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 10:30 am from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Channel: TUDN in the United States. SKY Sports in Mexico and Central America. DirecTV Sports in South America.

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke LIVE

The box of Borussia Dortmund He is having a great season being one of the protagonists and fighting with everything for the title, however he cannot let his guard down if he does not want to fall behind. After 25 days they add 15 wins, 6 draws and have been beaten 4 times.

The BVB He had activity for the last time on May 7 on Matchday 25 when they visited Borussia Monchengladbach, beating them 1-2 with goals from Thorgan Hazard and Achraf Hakimi.

For his part, the Schalke He’s also doing a good tournament fighting for European competitions, but he still needs to step up. They reap 9 wins, 10 draws and have been beaten in 6 duels.

Die Königsblauen He also last had action on May 7, more than two weeks ago, when they welcomed Hoffenheim having to settle for a draw at one, despite the fact that Weston mckennie I’d put them in front at minute 20.

As he Borussia Dortmund As the Schalke They know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that allows them to take a step in the fight for their goals, in addition to demonstrating that they will return with everything after the long pause for the Coronavirus; in the general table we find the BVB as sub-leaders with 51 points, while the Miners they are sixth with 37 units in this Bundesliga. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke.

