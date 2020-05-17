▲ With the return, the German league tries to end the current season and avoid millionaire losses for clubs and television producers.Photo Afp

Europa Press, Afp, Prensa Latina and Notimex

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday, May 16, 2020, p. 9

Berlin The German Bundesliga will be the first major soccer league to resume competition, after the pause for the coronavirus pandemic, as a mirror for the rest of the world and under strict security measures, empty fields and exhaustive controls on all players, with a menu of six games this Saturday, including an interesting duel between Borussia Dortmund, second in the general classification, and Schalke 04, the so-called Derbi del Ruhr.

Starting today, the world of soccer looks at Germany with great attention. The Germans will be pioneers in this new sport where there will be no hobbies or hugs after 66 days of forced pause. A strange combination that is the only solution to end the current season and avoid millions of losses for clubs and television producers. In the Bundesliga there are nine games remaining and Bayern Munich is the leader with a four point advantage over Dortmund.

The yellows will play a very attractive duel against Schalke 04, sixth in the table and somewhat diminished before the break. The pupils of Lucien Favre accumulate four consecutive victories in the League and do not intend to loosen in their pursuit of Bayern, which will debut on Sunday visiting the Union Berlin, a mid-table team that should not generate too much trouble.

The Bundesliga has taken extreme travel measures to avoid any contagion and is confident that it will not have to register more positives after the last alert in early May. In total, 1,724 people – between players and technical personnel – were tested with tests throughout German soccer, adding the two highest categories.

During matches, footballers will not be able to hug each other after goals. Masks will be worn on the benches and there will be no pre-match protocols.

The purpose is to finish the championship on June 27. But the League does not exclude going until July, if any club is the victim of massive coronavirus contamination and is forced to quarantine fourteen days.

Meanwhile, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), Series A and the Italian Federation of Sports Doctors (FMSI) yesterday requested a relaxation of health protocols to the government of that country to return to action.

The president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, recognized that the situation for the return of Series A is still complicated and indicated that various alternatives are already being considered to conclude the season, among which playoffs would be considered.

“We do not rule out the option of ending the championship with the playoffs. We must be ready for any situation that arises. The schedule could be very tight and there could be different ways to end the campaign, “he told a local radio station.

Meanwhile, Juventus of Turin already has its full squad after the return to Italy on Friday of the last player who was missing, the Argentine attacker Gonzalo Higuaín, who was in his country accompanying his sick mother. However, you will have to go through two weeks of quarantine.

Sweden’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who showed up for individual practice yesterday with AC Milan, will also have to be in confinement after visiting his country.

In the English Premier League, forward Harry Kane revealed that Tottenham are free of Covid-19, after their clubmates presented the evidence earlier in the week, the results of which were negative in all cases.

