Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City: Possible lineups for the second leg in the Champions League

The Borussia Dortmund he will have to come back at Signal Iduna Park in order to advance to the semifinals of the most important tournament at club level, the Champions League. The result of the first leg was 2-1, in favor of Manchester City.

On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund will have to opt for a more offensive stance from the first minute, so we may see from the beginning the American, Giovani Reyna, who was a substitute in the first leg.

Borussia Dortmund likely lineup.

Dortmund: Goalkeeper: Hitz. Defenders: Morey, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro. Midfielders: Can, Dahoud, Bellingham. Forwards: Reyna, Haaland, Reus

Guardiola decided to rest some players in their last Premier League match, which they lost. Unlike the first leg, the Spanish strategist is most likely playing with a nominal forward, either Gabriel Jesús or Sergio Agüero.

Manchester City likely lineup

Man. City: Goalkeepers: Ederson. Defenders: Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancello. Midfielders: De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündoğan. Forwards: Mahrez, Jesus, Foden