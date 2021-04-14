Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City: Jude Bellingham’s Goal in the Champions League (VIDEO)

Football

In the match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, the scoreboard was already broken through Jude Bellingham at minute 14 after a great shot from inside the area.

When the match was played in midfield, it was Borussia Dortmund that opened the scoring and tied the overall score.

The player took the ball into the area after a rebound and sent the ball to the corner with a great shot that beat Ederson.

The scoreboard was 1-0 in favor of the locals and they have the advantage in the match, thanks to the visitor goal, as they made it 2-2.

Now it is Manchester City who must look for the goal if they want to advance to the round and a goal would give them the pass to the semifinals.