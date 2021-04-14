Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City: Champions League match lineups

The Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City will face each other in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals and with the score 2-1 in favor of the Premier League team, both teams will go out with everything for the pass to the semis.

In need of goals, Borussia Dortmund will bet on an offensive game with their scorer and best man, the Norwegian Erling Haaland.

For his part, Guardiola does not want to take risks and although he has the advantage, he knows that it is minimal and is going for the victory with his stellar team.

Borussia Dortmund lineup:

Dortmund: Hitz, Morey, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro. Can, Dahoud, Bellingham. Knauff, Haaland and Reus

Manchester City lineup:

Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, Silva and Foden