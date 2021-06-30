Borussia Dortmund transfer Spanish Sergio Gómez to Anderlecht

He was on loan at SD Huesca

Borussia Dortmund have transferred Spanish midfielder Sergio Gómez to Belgian Anderlecht, as the Bundesliga club has just announced. The Catalan signs a contract with his new team until June 30, 2025, Anderlecht indicated shortly after. At the moment, the figures for the operation have not been disclosed.

The 20-year-old footballer trained at La Masía arrived at BVB in 2018 in exchange for 3 million euros, but barely had minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s first team.

The international in the lower categories with Spain was on loan for the last two seasons in SD Huesca, the last of them in the First Division, and had a contract in force until 2022.

Polyvalent, gretig en ready to go. Welcome, Sergio Gómez. https://t.co/G8xHzsH2p6 pic.twitter.com/U4N2P6ZLbe – RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) June 30, 2021

Borussia Dortmund und der belgische Rekordmeister @rscanderlecht haben sich auf einen Transfer von @ sergiogm_10 geeinigt. Alles Gute, Sergio! – Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) June 30, 2021

