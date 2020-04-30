German team sought Barcelona for some information. Catalan club would only accept loan from the player, but it all depends on how the next market will take place

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing striker Ansu Fati, according to the Catalan newspaper “Sport”. The Barcelona striker appears as an option in view of the imminent sale of Jadon Sancho to English football, as it will be impossible to insure the young man with millionaire offers. The 17-year-old Spaniard for his speed and for playing like a classic forward, which fits with what the German club wants.

Ansu Fati can wear Dortmund’s shirt next season (Photo: LLUIS GENE / .)

Fati is on the rise in football and should not have his progress stopped at an important time in his career. Lending it may be the best solution, as the Catalan team already has Messi, Suárez, Griezmann, Dembélé and can still have Coutinho’s return and the arrival of Neymar and Lautaro Martínez.

So far, Dortmund have asked for only a few pieces of information and this situation tends to become more mature as the transfer window approaches an opening. The coaches only accept a loan, as they see in Fati a player with a lot of talent and the future of the team. Every decision will also go through the athlete and his family.

The jewel renewed a new contract with Barcelona until 2022 with the option of extending the bond for another two years. There is also the option for the player to stay in the club depending on how the market is doing. In his first season as part of the main team, the shirt 31 participated in 24 games, scored five goals and gave an assist.

