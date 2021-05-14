Borussia Dortmund takes the German cup by beating RB Leipzig

The Borussia Dortmund won this Thursday the Germany Cup by beating RB Leipzig 1-4 with two goals from Jadon Sancho and another two from Erling Haaland, in a match that was practically defined in the first half.

Dortmund went ahead very early, in minute 5, through Jadon Sancho. The play began with a recovery of the ball by Marco Reus that won a duel from Kevin Kampl. Reus played with Erling Haaland, éte teamed up with Mahmoud Dahoud, who opened the ball to the left for Sancho, who, with three Leipzig men in front, unleashed a cross shot to the second post between them.

Leipzig then had more possession, but were slow to get arrivals. And Dortmund, when it arrived, was lethal. The second goal came in the 28th, scored by Haaland, and again from a loss of the ball by Leipzig in the middle of the field.

However, amid pressure from Leipzig, Dortmund’s third came in a counterattack. It all started with a duel between Haaland and Upamecano in the Dortmund field, near the center line. Haaland won, despite receiving a foul, and the ball was left to Reus who had a free way to the area where he played with Sancho who defined an empty goal.

FINAL! Borussia Dortmund is champion of the #DFBPokal With doubles from Sancho and Haaland they dispatched RB Leipzig 4-1 to win the fifth German Cup in their history. First title in elite football for Erling Haaland. https: //t.co/qVAuUCgdks pic.twitter.com/7wNXcOgHzb – ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) May 13, 2021

Leipzig returned from the break in plan to gamble the remains. A few seconds away Christopher Nkunku had a good chance to pass from Dani Olmo with a shot that touched the crossbar. In the first five minutes of the second half, Leipzig finished a total of four times on goal and Dortmund concentrated primarily on defending themselves.

In the 71st, an Emile Forsberg shot hit the post and in the 72nd, at last, Dani Olmo achieved the discount with a shot from outside the area. What followed was a permanent offensive attrition by Leipzig with Dortmund looking for counter-attack possibilities. On both sides there were possibilities and the game would have been different if Leipzig had achieved the second.

However, in 88 came the sentence, in a counterattack led by Sancho from the right. Haaland ran across the field at full speed and received the ball on the edge of the area from where he finished with a left-foot shot.