The coronavirus crisis does not prevent Borussia Dortmund return to practice. The German team will return to activity on a limited basis, with physical training and in pairs, in order to recover some normality despite the pandemic that has forced the suspension of the Bundesliga.

One of the players of the first squad of the German team, Emre Can, explained in Sport1 the idea of ​​the club for next week, despite the fact that the entity has not yet been officially reported. Dortmund players have spent more than two weeks confined As a protective measure for the coronavirus, they will now resume physical activity in pairs, reducing the chances of contagion due to crowding.

“I think we will continue doing what we have been practicing for the past two weeks,” Can said, referring to the plan prepared by the coaching staff led by Lucien Favre. “Not much can be done right now”, He said in midfielder, beyond treadmills, weights or exercise bike. “I would like to play again tomorrow. But I know it is not possible », Can recognized, that like his colleagues his salary was reduced due to the Covid-19 crisis.