Borussia Dortmund: Referee asked Erling Haaland for an autograph after the match against Manchester City

Erling haaland, Borussia Dortmund forward, has become the man of the moment in Europe, and this afternoon was no exception, as at the end of the duel against Manchester City in the round of 16 of the Champions League, a curious image was presented.

When the players of both teams were heading to the tunnels that lead to the dressing rooms, after the victory of the City about him Borussia, one of the flagged umpires stopped Haaland to ask for an autograph.

The 20-year-old Norwegian striker kindly stopped and ended up signing one of the cards that the referee had in his pocket, while the other players passed by.

Everyone loves Haaland! And when we say all, we mean todoooooos. The flag bearer of the #UCL duel asked the Norwegian striker for an autograph ON THEIR CARDS! What do you think of this, Cancheros? pic.twitter.com/TWiaklHJnb – Los Cancheros (@LosCancheros) April 6, 2021

Despite having lost in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium, Borussia Dortmund would only have to win by a goal in the second leg, by their away goal. Although if Manchester City scores, it would make things quite difficult for the Germans.

