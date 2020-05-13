05/13/2020 at 20:02

CEST

EUROPE PRESS

The executive director of Borussia Dortmund, Carsten CramerHe recalled that a positive for COVID-19 once the Bundesliga starts this weekend “would not be a catastrophe” and was “relieved” that the German league resumed its activity.

“We are relieved that football is back. Right now all the tests are negative,” he said in an interview with the BBC on Wednesday. The Bundesliga will be the first major league to return to the fields this weekend, after the two-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the return to training, the German first division has only reported three positives in Cologne, so the return of the league does not seem to be in danger. In fact, from Dortmund they remember that a positive in a player would not be definitive.

“A test positive would not be a catastrophe since we have the rules and recommendations with what to do,” he said, while assessing the importance of playing again for the economy of the league and its clubs. “We are relieved and happy to be able to start the Bundesliga because if it couldn’t be it would be a serious problem not only for Dortmund, for the entire league,” he said.

.