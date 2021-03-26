Borussia Dortmund puts a price on Haaland

Erling Braut Haaland, the striker dreamed of by all the clubs in Europe has a price. Borussia Dortmund valued the Norwegian for $ 219 million, so those teams that want to get the services of ‘the android’.

Teams such as Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona among others have been interested in the Norwegian footballer, and it is that the scoring records are amazing and it is that Haaland has more goals than games (33 goals in 31 games for Borussia Dortmund this season).

In addition to the high price of Haaland, who already discards many teams in their attempt to sign him, his agent, Mino Raiola, already said that the Norwegian is within the reach of very few teams. The Italian agent is the most recognized worldwide, and is famous for getting great value out of his players, so any team that wants to sign him will have to shell out a large amount of money.