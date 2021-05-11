Borussia Dortmund pronounce on the future of Haaland and Sancho

05/10/2021

Borussia Dortmund has always been known for its ability to spot young talents. Players like Aubameyang, Ousmane Dembélé or Pulisic have exploded in their ranks to later leave a great profit in the coffers of the club. Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho are now the brightest stars in the Borussen sky, so it is inevitable that they will find themselves in the focus of the great clubs of the Old Continent.

Both Haaland and Sancho have long been tempted by other clubs, so from the top of Borussia Dortmund they have wanted to clarify the current situation of both players.

Jadon Sancho, an inevitable goodbye

Michael Zorc, Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director, has hinted that this could be Jadon Sancho’s last season at the German club. “Last year we made a gentlemen’s agreement with Jadon, he knows he can leave under certain conditions“Last season, Manchester United was the club that was most interested in their situation.

As it was hinted during the past transfer market, Borussia Dortmund would be willing to let the English winger go for an amount close to 100 million euros. A chilling sum, but his records and his future projection are well worth it. At 21 years old, he has recorded 14 goals and 18 assists throughout this season.

Retain Haaland, priority objective for next season

Erling Haaland, the great star of the squad, will not have so easy his exit. “The Sancho agreement does not exist in the case of Haaland“The club closes in on his departure, but it seems that the player plans to start a new adventure away from Dortmund.

Despite Dortmund’s iron position, From 2022 the Norwegian striker will have a buyout clause of 75 million euros, much more manageable for the big clubs of the Old Continent. Due to the deep economic crisis in which the German team has been plunged, this season could be essential to make money.

Currently, the market price of Haaland is 150 million. A stratospheric figure, but the Norwegian battering ram’s records are too. Throughout this season, he has scored a total of 37 goals in 38 games. His incidence in the game is not limited to punching goals, since he also registers 11 assists.