Borussia Dortmund present their new season kit … without Haaland

In the midst of all the rumors of the future of some world stars, the clubs continue with their daily activity and one of them is the presentation of the new kits for the next season. On the turn of the Borussia Dortmund, the German club has decided to present the new jersey with different team players, but without Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian is one of the main objectives of FC Barcelona this summer, in addition to other clubs that dream of the young Dortmund scorer.

Images of Haaland playing with Borussia this past season appear in the presentation spot for the new ‘All for Dortmund’ jersey, but none from the Norwegian with the new yellow jersey that the team will wear next season. Nor is there another of the stars that various teams ask about, such as the Englishman Jadon Sancho.