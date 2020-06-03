Five athletes of the aurinegro cast received a professional who was without a mask in a record made for social networks. Players can be quarantined

A visit by a hairdresser to Borussia Dortmund players can be more expensive than expected. Sancho, Witsel, Zagadou, Guerreiro and Akanji received the professional, who was not wearing a mask at the time he cut the players’ hair.

Borussia Dortmund athletes can stay in isolation for up to two weeks (Photo: Lars Baron / .)

According to information from the newspapers “Bild” and “Ruhr Nachrichten”, the five may be quarantined if the federation deems it necessary, as the hygiene protocol has been breached.

The “Bild” reported that the person responsible for the cut was Winnie Nana Karkari, a renowned professional from Germany. According to the newspaper, the hairdresser reported that he took off his mask just to take the photo and that he later posted it on his social networks. Karkari said he is “very, very demanding” when it comes to the hygiene of his customers.

Borussia Dormtund commented on what happened.

– It is normal that our players have to cut their hair after so long. What cannot be done is that it happened without masks. It is a problem that we will emphasize our players very, very clearly. The hairdresser himself must also question their behavior.Sancho cutting his hair with a professional without a mask (Photo: Reproduction)

