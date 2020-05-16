The return from the Bundesliga After the break for COVID-19, it not only came with the Ruhr Derby, but also with the humiliating victory for Borussia Dortmund over Schalke 04 by four goals to zero. All this in collation corresponding to the matchday 26 of German football.

The scorers of the meeting held at Signal Iduna Park were Erling Haaland (29 ′), Raphael Guerreiro (45 ′ and 63 ′) and Thorgan Hazard (48 ′).

The return of the Bundesliga had some news. In the first instance, the players opted for not take the daily photo before the meeting and for maintaining distance in their corresponding banks. Further, both squads came out alternately and separately to the playing field.

Erling Haaland He was present at 29 ′ after a long goal fast. The young attacker only had what to close the clamp after a huge cross on the right side of the Belgian Thorgan Hazard. The 2-0 of the locals came due to Guerreiro. The Portuguese took advantage of a great counterattack by Dortmund to define left cross in front of the rival goalkeeper’s exit.

Hazard placed the third for the local cause after a huge pass from Brandt after a great tour of the Bundesliga sub-leaders. Guerreiro achieved his double at 63 after a huge assist from the Norwegian Haaland, who left only the Lusitanian left back.

With this, the Borussia Dortmund was only one point from the general leader Bayern Munichwho accumulates 55 units with one less encounter. For his part, the Schalke 04 He fell behind in sixth place with 37 points.

In other results, Hertha Berlin beat Hoffenheim 3-0 and Wolfsburg 2-1 Augsburg, while Leipizg-Freiburg and Dusseldorf-Paderborn divided units.