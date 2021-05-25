Borussia Dortmund: Erling Braut Haaland is chosen as the best player in the Bundesliga

Norwegian Erling Haaland was voted best player of the season in Germany in the poll conducted by the Bundesliga among fans through their website.

Haaland won the German Cup and was third in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

In the scorers’ table he was third with 27 goals in 28 games, behind Robert Lewandowski, who scored 41 in 29 in games, and André Silva, with 28 goals in 32 games.

Erling Haaland was recognized as the MVP of the season in the Bundesliga. This award was voted by the fans.

Despite the Norwegian’s good performance throughout the season, it was surprising that he outnumbered Lewandowski, who beat Gerd Müller’s scoring record since 1972.

Edin Terzic was chosen as the best coach of the season and Youssufa Moukoko as the revelation player, both also from Dortmund.

