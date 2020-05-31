Germany.- This Sunday closed the 29th day of the Bundesliga with the rout of the Borussia Dortmund to Padernborn from 6 goals to 1. This marker, although it brings them closer in the table in relation to Bayern Munich, still leaves them below 7 points.

In a demonstration of authority, Dortmund entered the Padernborn house where from the first minutes things took a course and leaned only on one side. Although the domain was pretty, they couldn’t score in the first half, but Haaland who had to leave the game against Munich reappeared on several occasions without achieving the desired goal.

It was the 54th minute when things would change and everything would explode, courtesy of Thorgan Hazard Dortmund took the lead in the match. From that moment, if they were already superior, things were much more loaded in their game. Just a few minutes later Jadon Sancho made it 2-0. At 70 ‘in a fortuitous play inside the visiting area, Padernborn scored the goal via the penalty spot, scored by Uwe Hünermeier.

The local happiness did not last long when Hazard again demonstrated its quality and served to Jadon Sancho so that English will mark 3-1 and the second in their individual account. With the match over, Marcel Schmelzer attended Hakimi who made it 4-1, the win was already a fact.

JADON SANCHO MATCH The English player tripled and sent a message for the death of George Floyd during the match against Paderborn Relive Borussia Dortmund’s win! #BundesligaxFOX pic.twitter.com/3Zeab6wp89 – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX)

May 31, 2020

The last goals were the work of Schmelzer and again appeared Jadon Sancho who became the figure by scoring his first Hat-trick with the German team.

With this result, Dortmund reached 60 units but still remain at 7 for Bayern, who also won their duel this Saturday. In the absence of 5 games everything could happen and it all depends on what the Bavarian team does or does not do.

It may interest you

Bundesliga: Marcus Thuram honors the memory of George Floyd with an emotional celebration

Bayern Munich the steamroller of the Bundesliga (Summary and goals)

This is how the results of the Bundesliga were this Saturday May 30

.