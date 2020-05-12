The Borussia Dortmund and the Schalke currently preparing what the sports director of the first of the two teams, Sebastian Kehl, has called “the strangest derby in history” to be played behind closed doors and preceded by a seven-day quarantine for the two teams.

05/12/2020

Act at 13:27

CEST

EFE

“We have been through exceptional weeks full of uncertainty. On Wednesday the policy gave the green light to resume the season and on Thursday we informed the players of the new developments and that from Saturday we would be concentrated in a hotel without other guests“Kehl said in statements to the” Bild “newspaper.

The players are alone in the hotel, It is closed to other guests and they have no contact with the outside world. There are no visits from family or friends. “The players understand this and know that at the moment they can only move in a small circle of people and that the situation will continue like this for the next six or seven weeks,” Kehl explained.

Several times a day the temperature is taken for the players and since the training sessions were restarted, coronavirus tests are performed twice a week. “Also for a while We have an application that players have installed on their mobile phones and through which their health status can be consulted at any time“Kehl said.

“Abnormalities and symptoms are searched for and documented in the application. At the first suspicion that there may be an illness, the player cannot approach his teammates.. The deployment is huge but we have accepted the measures because it was the only way to be able to play again, “he added.

Dortmund has just brought forward the signing of the psychologist Phlipp Laux, exporter of the club, that had to be gotten up initially at the beginning of the next season. The advancement of the signing occurs to help cope with what Kehl calls an “exceptional situation.” “We are in a situation that is completely new for everyone. No one had ever experienced anything like this. So it would have been irresponsible not to incorporate Philipp immediately, “ Kehl explained.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Kehl He called it the “weirdest derby ever” and He said that the end of the season will not prevail who has the strongest squad but the team that can best adapt to the new situation. Dortmund, in the absence of new days, is currently second to four points behind the leader, Bayern Munich.

.