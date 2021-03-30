Borré moves away from Gremio and waits for an offer from Europe

Mar 30, 2021 at 9:34 AM CEST

Gremio wants to close the signing of River Plate striker Rafael Santos as soon as possible. In fact, its president stated that he already has a verbal agreement with the goalscorer of the Marcelo Gallardo cycle.

Nevertheless, the player waits for an offer from Europe to define his future. Although the president of the Porto Alegre club was confident in being able to close the recruitment of the forward, everything seems to indicate that the player would return to Europe.

Coach, Marcelo Gallardo, held a meeting with the attacker, to advise him on his future. As it transpired, he would have suggested that he wait as better options could be presented. And the forward would agree.

Guild has already made a millionaire offer to the ColombianBut they want me to sign a pre-contract now, because the market in that country opened in March and they can’t wait until June. If Borré agrees, he should leave before his contract expires.. And he has already rejected an important offer from Palmeiras. The player can go free in June although his idea is to leave some money to River, which is not easy since he should renew his contract and the Millionaire does not have the money to do so.

According to journalist Gustavo Yarroch, Borré would be waiting for an offer from Lazio, as well as from Feyernoord. Although according to TNT Sports this afternoon he would have received a proposal from Brighton of England.

Borré’s pass belongs to Atlético Madrid and River and the Millionaire should pay him about 3.5 million euros to keep it in June, date your contract ends.

The 25-year-old forward is the top scorer of the Marcelo Gallardo era and, although Rafa wants to repay everything that the Argentine club has given him with money for his pass, today, it seems quite difficult that he will not go free if before leaving you do not reach an agreement to renew with the Millionaire club.

Since his arrival in Núñez in mid-2017, Borré went from less to more. When he arrived he was practically a stranger and winning the affection of the fans based on goals he was the Millionaire’s scorer in 2018 he scored 14 and in 2019 he scored 16. In 2020 he was the top scorer in the Superliga -along with Silvio Romero, from Independiente- and that in the second semester, after the resumption of football in the midst of the pandemic, he became the scorer of Marcelo Gallardo’s cycle by adding 52 goals.