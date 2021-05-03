Borràs will not do a round of consultations until he is certain that Aragonès has a chance of being invested

The president of the Parliament, Laura Borràs, assured this Monday that he will not do a round of consultations until he has the “certainty” that the ERC candidate, Pere Aragonès, has the possibility of being inaugurated president of the Generalitat.

In an interview, Borràs has thus ruled out another failed investiture and considers that Salvador Illa (PSC) is a “not viable” candidate, since he has a majority of votes against. The president of the Catalan chamber has advanced that probably this time the round with the groups will have a telephone format and has responded that she has informal contacts to take the temperature of the negotiations.

“The country is not there to make failed investiture and, therefore, when it is done it will be because it has to be successful. “ In this exhaustive manner, Borràs has made it clear that he will not allow another failed investiture and, therefore, that he will not convene the corresponding plenary session until it is clear that Aragonès has the possibility of prospering.

According to Borràs, the round of consultations is formally the “procedure” that leads to the investiture, but he wanted to make it clear that the fact that there has not been a second round does not mean that he does not know the status of the negotiations. And it is that, as explained, informally, he meets with party representatives practically every day. The president of the Parliament has not wanted to set a date for the round of calls and has limited herself to saying that “when the work is mature enough it will be when the investiture will be possible.”

The PSC candidate, Salvador Illa, has said that he will once again transfer Borràs who wants to undergo an investiture debate, But the president of the Parliament believes that the situation has not changed and that there is only one candidate, Pere Aragonès.

“I will listen to both Illa and the rest and if I find that the situation is the same, we will have the same candidate. It is not about wanting to be a candidate, but about having the viability of being one“, he replied at the insistence of Illa. Borràs considers that the socialist leader continues to have a majority of votes against his investiture.” If we say that we will not make a new failed investiture, we will not hold an investiture session where there is a majority of votes against. We have to be serious, “he concluded.

Monographic conference to “open” the Parliament

Borràs explained that he will launch an initiative to “open” the Parliament to the “real needs” of various sectors. It is, as he has said, dedicating a monographic day to a specific area so that the sectors can go to the Catalan chamber, debate is generated and then deputies can work legislatively to improve the lives of citizens. The first monographic conference will be dedicated to vulnerability and third sector entities will be invited, but it also provides this type of conference for other areas such as culture, business or health.

Entrance of Vox to the Parliament

Borràs believes that the “direct hand-to-hand confrontation” with Vox may not be the best strategy because, as he has said, the far-right party is precisely seeking a “media claim.” Thus, the president of the chamber is based on the premise that “In the Parliament you can talk about everything, but you can’t say everything.” It is, as he added, a “very fragile balance”.

“I have chosen, as long as the regulation is not clearly infringed, to make the reflections that I consider appropriate in order to correct and limit some of the statements made,” he said, after warning that he will apply the regulations and expel deputies if they do not respond to the three calls to order.