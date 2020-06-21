Croatian tennis player Borna Coric He was at the gates of being able to advance to the final of the Adria Tour that takes place in Zadar, and it is that yesterday he succumbed to Novak Djokovic. Coric after the meeting spoke to the media to analyze what his feelings are and how difficult it is for a tennis player to have to play against a member of the big three.

-Level offered in yesterday’s match against Novak Djokovic:

“I played a good game but perhaps at a lower level than in the first game against Dimitrov, but Djokovic is a lot Djokovic. He knew that if Nole played at his level, it would be difficult to match the rhythm. He was stronger and he deserved the triumph and the pass to the grand final on Sunday. These games allow me to keep improving and try to get to August in the best possible conditions and to be able to do great things, “he said in statements collected by UbiTennis.

-The level that Djokovic offered yesterday:

“The last time I played against Djokovic was in the final of the Shanghai Masters 1000 two years ago, where he managed to beat me decisively. Today he played well, but he is not at his best, much less. without playing tennis, it lowers your level. Not only him, but all the tennis players that make up the circuit. I couldn’t tell you in percentage terms what level Djokovic is at, but I know that he will improve and will be ready when tennis returns from official way. “

-Superiority of the big three in some sections of the meeting:

“There is no doubt that Federer, Nadal and Djokovic are the best players in the history of tennis. In order to beat them you have to play at a high level and that they are not right. At certain moments of the match they decide to change the rhythm of the match and it is practically impossible to follow them. Today before Djokovic the same thing happened to me at the end of the second set. Of the last twelve points we played, eleven he took them. It is very difficult to stand up to them when they are correct. be unique, “Coric concluded.