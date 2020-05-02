Let’s start that it is not easy to become a professional tennis player, start playing the Grand Slam, become a fixture in the top50 and even add victories against living legend of the locker room. All these stages are already burned in due course Borna CoricBut people want more, they need to see him go one step further to confirm that we are facing a future benchmark. In an interview for Tennis Magazin, the Croatian player reviews some of the most intense moments of his career, including those in which he could not be victorious. For example, a very classic question: how is it possible that you have not yet stepped on the top10?

We never thought that question would still be in the air at this point, in fact, in 2015 some pools were made about which names would occupy the top 10 in five years and Borna Coric’s was in all of them. “It is difficult to answer this question, it takes a lot to become one of the ten best players in the world. I know I have to improve all parts of my game, be it my service or my forehand. Even the backhand, which is my best shot, ”admits the man who became 12th in the standings in November 2018. Today, after multiple ups and downs and a pandemic in between, the Balkan remains out of the top30 .

At 23, Coric’s journey is still short compared to the one he has yet to go, although that hasn’t stopped him from celebrating some important victories at a very young age. Beat Rafael Nadal in a first confrontation or knock down Roger Federer in a final on grass are videos that the one from Zagreb has recorded on fire in his mind and on his mobile phone. But there is a member of the Big3 against whom he does not see a goal. “All three are incredible players and have done a lot for tennis, they still do it. Maybe Novak Djokovic and I have a similar style of play, whenever we face each other he does everything a little better. This may be the reason why I have not been able to overcome it yet ”, he acknowledges with humility. “My attitude has always been extremely good when it comes to competing, I try to work professionally every day of my career. Unfortunately, my tennis is still not good enough to be challenging the top five in the ranking, but I promise to do everything I can to get there. ”

Of course, no individual victory will weigh as much as a collective victory, which led Croatia in 2018 to lift the last Davis cup disputed with the traditional format. “The two wins against Roger Federer, in Halle and Shanghai, were two very special moments, but the best of all was winning the Davis Cup, without a doubt. It was always my dream when I was a child, to win the Davis Cup, but I never expected it to happen ”, he recalls of that final against France where he was in charge of tying the first point.

Coric represents one more piece of a long list of champions from the Balkan country, from a Croatia that never tires of exporting talent. Where’s the secret? “We do sports practically everywhere. We have a temperament that makes us want to be the best, but it also helps that we don’t have the best conditions. In other countries, for example Germany, everything is better organized, but the hunger for success is not as pronounced as here. If when you are a child you do not have great things, then you become more resistant. You have to earn it, that’s how you end up appreciating everything you have, because you know where you come from, “he stresses with authority.

Tennis is a good example of what was exposed in the previous paragraph, a sport where certain players have nurtured the illusions of each subsequent generation. “The players who have inspired me most in my career have been Goran Ivanisevic and Ivan Ljubicic, clearly ”, says Borna, always close to his idols. “I remember when I was 13 years old and I didn’t have a coach, I felt a little lost, I wasn’t playing well, in case something was missing I broke my arm and had to go under the knife a couple of times. Goran was there every day to accompany me at the worst moment of my career. Then he was training me for about a year, even today we still exchange ideas. ” We know how he got here, now we need to know how far good Coric will go.

