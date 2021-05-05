Born of blood. Born in hell. Spanish trailer and poster for ‘Valhalla Rising’

A Contracorriente Films premiere ‘Valhalla Rising‘in Spanish cinemas next May 14. This 2009 film that was never released in Spain is directed by the renowned Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn, responsible for films such as ‘Drive’, ‘The Neon Demon’, ‘Only God forgives’, ‘Pusher’ and ‘Bronson’ o from the Amazon series ‘Too Old to Die Young’.

‘Valhalla Rising‘stars Mads Mikkelsen, who plays One-Eye, an enigmatic warrior with supernatural strength, who has been enslaved for years, kills his master and manages to escape with the help of a child he takes with him. After enlisting in a Viking ship, they embark on a journey that takes them to an unknown land, where pain and blood reign, and where One-Eye will discover who he really is.

Here are both his Spanish trailer and poster.

