Born fighter and actress, Gladys Cáceres, left this world

After almost a century of life and endless acting jobs, the first actress Gladys Cáceres said goodbye to this world, leaving a great legacy of love for her family.

Of Cuban-Venezuelan origin, Gladys Cáceres left at the age of 97 and was fired amid a moving message from her son, Vicente Passariello, who made the unfortunate news known on social networks. “Rest in Peace, warrior”

The writer accompanied the message with an emotional video that covers part of the career of the former leading actress.

Today a light from theater, television, radio and cinema has transcended forever. An actress’s trunk, a silent philanthropist. Above all, my beloved mother, we have the satisfaction of having given everything and more. Fly high first Actress, mother, grandmother … God will now have the opportunity to enjoy your art. #gladyscaceres

I want to first thank God for the opportunity to have enjoyed it for 55 years. In a future post I would like to thank everyone who has supported Gladys in her last days … Rest in Peace warrior … BIG THANKS FOR SO MUCH …

According to the brief reports that until today are known of the sudden news, they indicate that the native of Santiago de Cuba perished in the city of Miami, in the United States.

Another of the messages that were taken from social networks was from a niece of the star born in 1924 to whom he dedicated an emotional farewell on Twitter.

Today fall3c! 0 my aunt Gladys Cáceres. She was 97 years old and an actress until the pandemic stopped her. She was literally “discovered” walking through Cuba and spent much of her career on Venezuelan television, her niece noted.

It would be a few weeks ago, when his son shared one of the last publications with a photo of the artist to whom he gave a recognition for “Women’s Day.”

The publication, which showed two images, one of them featured a photograph with the artist’s face.

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY. My admiration to all those women who fight for their dreams, who support their families, who represent strength, love and intelligence .. THANK YOU FOR SO MUCH !! #diaintermacionaldelamujer @ lore1255, read the message.

The interpreter of various RCTV titles, “Sacrificio de Mujer”, the first in which she ventured and opened the doors to various dramatic numbers in Venezuela.

Gladys Cáceres, stood out as a born fighter in life and on stage who gave her audience unforgettable roles in soap operas that are already the history of the genre.

Novels like Ángel Rebelde and El amor has no price, one of which was one of his last jobs on Televisa in which he played the role of “Hermosura”, two small screen projects that consolidated his career. Among others, they also appear, La dama de Rosa, Leonela and Raquel.

The histrionic, who came to be called “The lady of the theater”, where she received all the accolades, recognitions and awards that are awarded in the country, would represent works such as Orinoco, Soliloquio or in tenacious black or A 2.50 la cuba libre, same that it would be one of his last performed in New York.

The brave woman who came out to triumph from her native Cuba ventured into various entertainment venues such as television, theater, radio, and cinema.

Gladys Cáceres began the first steps of her career in Venezuela and later, the rest of the world. Without a doubt, an inspiration for many women. Today his legacy has become a great example of life and achievements.

Without a doubt a great career that was conformed

1972, Sacrifice of a Woman (RCTV) – María Eugenia

1973, Raquel (RCTV) – Daysy

1983, Leonela (RCTV) – Estela Mirabal

1983, Welcome Hope (RCTV) – Teodora Mendizabal

1984, Azucena (RCTV) – Trinita

1986, The Lady in Pink (RCTV) (La Signora in Rosa) – Mercedes Olvido Rangel

1989, María María (Mars Television) – Casanova

1991, The Traitor (Mars Television) – Lorena

1992, The Wounded Wolf (Mars Television) – Erika

1993, Mermaid (Mars Television)

2003, Shameless Love (Telemundo) – Corina

2004, Rebel Angel (Venevisión) – Doña Consuelo Quiñónes “Chela”

2005, Love has no price (Televisa) – Beautiful

2008, Gabriel, immortal love (Megatv)