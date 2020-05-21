© estefani arredondo

Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva shared their joy after the arrival of their second daughter.

Karen Schwartz after an intense day of labor, shared her joy through her social networks with a beautiful image of her newborn baby.

Given this, Ezio Oliva also joined with emotional words for the arrival of his second daughter, who in the end was born by caesarean section.

Karen Schwarz on Instagram and her newborn baby

The Latina presenter on her digital platform shared from her waiting room, her baby’s heartbeat before undergoing surgery for the birth of Cayetana.

After the hours of labor before childbirth, Ezio made public his joy at having his second girl in his arms next to the Latina presenter.

Ezio Oliva on Instagram shared the wait for his second daughter

Before the birth of his little girl, the singer commented on his partner network: “In a few hours my precious Cayetana arrives and although I still find it hard to understand that she has touched us in the middle of a pandemic, I want to believe that it is because she will be a very strong and that he will be able to courageously take on every challenge that life puts in his path. “

“This time unfortunately I will not be able to accompany you in the delivery room but be sure that I am here for you and for you. I love you, I am waiting for you.”

