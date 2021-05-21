Borjamina is eliminated in ‘Now I fall!’ after 32 programs and 131,004 euros won

The day came to Borjamina (Borja Santamaría). This Thursday, the oldest contestant in the new stage of Now I fall! he saw how the trap door of the Antena 3 contest was opened to permanently eliminate him.

With your participation this Thursday, the Galician has occupied the central hatch of Now I fall! from April 7, but the four mistakes made made it necessary to say goodbye to the program after 32 participations, taking home 131,004 euros of prize.

Arturo Valls asked him: “In the 60s, Sara Little Turnbull improved the design of this protection element based on the cup of a bra”. The participant, as soon as he heard him, commented: “I’m leaving …”.

Finally he answered “mask”, but so on the edge of the time limit that the presenter had to ask for the VAR to find out if the response had entered within 30 seconds or not.

Arturo Valls, in ‘Now I fall!’. ATRESMEDIA

“I can’t believe it, we have to fire, much to my regret, after 32 programs, our friend Borja”Valls said after verifying that, indeed, he had responded out of time.

Borjamina commented that “one day he had to arrive”, while the presenter assured that “Borja has been a pleasure. You’ve been a great central contestant because you seemed like the unbeatable man. You have given us great afternoons. “

“I wanted to thank, especially for letting me come back a second time, because not everyone has second chances in life, so thank you very much and I’m going to miss you a lot, “said Borjamina.

“There are those 131,004 euros and 32 programs. It is going to cost someone no longer to exceed him, but for someone to equal him. Let’s see if any central contestant achieves the feat that Borja has achieved, who was on point one afternoon of having become the person who has earned the most money on the program“, highlighted the Valencian before making him fall through the trapdoor.

Kuky was in charge of replacing him in the center of the set of the Antena 3 contest, where he reached the ‘Final Duel’. After failing three questions, he fell through the trapdoor, but on his first day he managed to accumulate 32,001 euros.