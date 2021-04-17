Borja Voces before the final: “‘Mira Quien Baila’ has made me mature as a professional and as a person”

As he told us when we told you in scoop that Borja Voces would be the new presenter of ‘Look Who Dances All Stars’, days before the grand finale, he confesses to us the happiness of fulfilling a dream.

In exclusive, We spoke with the presenter of ‘Digital Edition’ and ‘Primer Impacto’, who takes stock of what was experienced, talk about controversies in this season, and with tears in his eyes he confesses how he had to face his fears and his ties to give the best of himself and enjoy the process: “‘Mira Quien Baila’ has made me mature as a professional and as a person”, he assures.

-The final of ‘Look Who Dances’ has arrived, can you believe it?

Borja Voces: I can’t believe it, it has been such a wonderful experience, I have a heart with many emotions, it has flown by.

-What did you discover about yourself in this very different facet of driving?

Borja Voces: If something has left me with ‘Mira Quien Baila’, it is that I have taken out again that part of television that I had not done for a long time, or in such an intense way in entertainment, and the truth is that I really liked being able to present a format long entertainment, about I’ve had a lot of fun everything, I’ve had a lot of fun, and in this final gala I also know that I’m going to have a lot of fun, I’m going to leave everything… We have a lot of surprises, there is a lot of emotion, it will be the icing on the cake.

-The news was not lacking: a judge with COVID-19, and a participant who lost his mother in the middle of the competition. What was it like to deal with and transform that which borders on danger, and pain on another, into continuing to entertain?

Borja Voces: Things happen and we have to incorporate it, that wonderful phrase that defines everything that is, ‘the show must continue’ … The production and commitment of the people who made the news, for those two reasons, that marked a lot that we could continue, because they themselves wanted to continue. In the case of Casper, thank God, did not have great symptoms to be able to do his job and judge from home, with which the team was very fast there, we immediately began to think and decided to put that screen, and Casper continued to be as brilliant as ever in his ratings.

The case of Chef Yisus, and of course I had a lot of affection for him and a lot of respect as a partner and as a friend, but he showed me that with his commitment, with his dedication, with his passion, with his determination, that he is a wonderful guy, and of It is true that we, as part of the production, are very grateful to him, because the one who Chef Yisus, one of the great favorites, we are already seeing him on this path, finalist, he had that commitment to production, he injected us all with one more commitment because we saw him there, he had just lost his mother, and he arrived on the track and did a spectacular job, flawless… I have learned a lot from humility and companionship.

Borja Voces with Chiqui Delgado. Photo: Latin Icons

-This season brought a bit of controversy, some claimed that a little more famous talents were lacking, and others that the dance level had dropped a lot to what they were used to. What do you think?

Borja Voces: For the level of dance, what I say is that they have to see the end … Yes it is true, and we are going to be honest, that obviously we are presenters, we are not artists, in other editions we have had singers, or we have had people who perhaps They had a little more training, I’m even talking about training at a professional level. Now I want to ask you the question Those people who think that, if they have followed all the competitions, I who have also followed all the competitions of ‘Look Who Dances’, I have not seen so much evolution in some contestants in any edition, and I’m going to refer to the 4 finalists: Bronca, Yisus, Roberto and Aleyda.

Aleyda yes, I think she started out being very good and ended up being better, but as there hasn’t been much evolution, but I want to stand out in Roberto or Yisus, I would never have imagined, to see the first dance of Yisus or the first dance of Roberto, to the dances of the semi final… And I am convinced that in the final, I have already seen some rehearsals, and the truth is that they are brutal. They have an evolution that I think that also gives a little emotion and surprise to the public.

Regarding the first, there obviously to taste the colors, I think that was already known from the beginning when it was said who was going to participate. We are, and I include myself because I could have been perfectly one of the participants because of my work at Univisión, we are the acquaintances, we are all contestants from Univisión, I knew it was a show made by the Univisión family For Hispanic families, we could not perhaps touch an outside market.

-You were just talking about evolution in general, there has also been an evolution in you since that first show, that perhaps you came out a little more seeing what it was about, and then making ‘Look Who Dances’ your house, did you feel that way?

Borja Voces: At the first gala I was very nervous, for me it was the first time. Yes, I have already had my experience, I have been working at Univisión for 6 years, and I have the great luck and great happiness of having this wonderful newscast, ‘Digital Edition’, ‘Primer Impacto’, I have hosted ‘Primer Impacto’, I have even hosted a great awards such as ‘Premios Juventud’, the carpets … I admit that the first time I was a little tight, of course I also had nerves, the first time, the bosses, a lot of responsibility, looking good, it was something I had always dreamed of. The shoes were big, the ones my partner had left, a communication professional who had been doing this for 9 years and of course they put me there and I said: “Oh my God, please make it right” … Deep down you learn that the public always forgives him … There was a lot of responsibility and a lot of self-criticism on my part, for not falling heavy, for not disappointing the public that follows me every day on the news, I had there like a rice with mango in my head and that in the end I said: “Borja get rid of all the ties, all the pressures, go out and have fun and have fun and enjoy it, because who knows if it will happen again, so take it away from me “.

Borja Voices. Photo: Univision

-Are you proud of yourself?

Borja Voces: Yes i feel that I have overcome many fears, I know that I have also overcome many ties that I had. I have tried to do the same thing that I have done throughout my career, which is to be honest, and to be honest with the public, always being very grateful. I know that when the end comes, that we say who the winner is, and I can say goodbye to the audience, it will be a very special moment … I have received a lot of messages on social networks, supporting me, giving me a lot of love, encouraging me to continue my career, and I think it’s about that, to continue growing not only in age or not only in the number but also not here, and the truth is that ‘Look Who Dances’ has made me mature as a professional and also as a person .

-We are going to get ahead of the final: what do you say to that audience that accompanied you in this new adventure?

Borja Voces: Well, I hope you had fun, that I hope I have fulfilled my role as an entertainment presenter, that I hope you have noticed all those emotions that I have within me a few days before the grand finale, and that I hope you continue to support me in the rest of things, especially with great humility, and a lot, a lot of gratitude for the opportunity that the audience gives me …

I go back to the beginning of my career, I would never have imagined having reached such an overwhelming market, how it sounds and what the United States is like, and if I had been able to achieve step by step, little by little with my work, being the presenter of this edition of ‘Look Who Dances ‘, I am really very grateful to the Hispanic public and it is something that will accompany me for the rest of my days … I do not know what life has in store for me, I do not know if I will stay here or if I may have to return at some point in my life to my country, but I know that I am super grateful and that I will do everything I can do to return all the love to them.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH BORJA VOCES IN VIDEO: