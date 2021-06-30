Borja Valero hangs up his boots at 36

06/30/2021 at 5:08 PM CEST

The Spaniard Borja Valero, who played last season at Fiorentina, announced on Wednesday his retirement from football at the age of 36 with a message on his Instagram account, in which he thanks all the teams he represented.

“That moment that always seems far away has arrived, to stop playing football. I would have liked to do it before the Fiesole curve (the curve symbol of Fiorentina fans), but unfortunately in football, as in life, not everything depends of us “, wrote Borja Valero in perfect Italian.

“I thank all the clubs in which I had the honor to play, Real Madrid, Mallorca, West Bromwich, Villarreal, Inter Milan and Fiorentina,” he added.

Borja Valero decided to leave football after not renewing his contract with Fiorentina, which expires this Wednesday.

“Thanks to the many coaches and teammates, without you I wouldn’t be able to do it. To my wife and my children Álvaro and Lucía, I love you very much. And you, the Florentines, have been my greatest victory. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. We will see each other for the city, “he concluded.

The now former Spanish midfielder has always expressed his deep love for Florence and repeatedly stressed that he would like to live there too after his retirement.

Growing up in the Real Madrid quarry, Borja Valero was part of the team that won the Spanish League 2006-2007 with Fabio Capello on the bench. With the white shirt he played three games.

He lived the highest moments of his career at Villarreal and Fiorentina, where he arrived in 2012 and with which he played 233 games.

His stage in Florence was divided into two periods, since between 2017 and 2020 he played for Inter Milan.