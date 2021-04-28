Borja Iglesias forgives Courtois and explains his mistake on Twitter

04/27/2021 at 9:04 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Borja Iglesias has always been known for being a player close to the public. The Verdiblanco striker participates in forums, is active on social media and participates in many projects. In a new display of proximity, he responded to a user about an action that occurred during the Madrid-Betis match last day.

It was the 64th minute when Borja Iglesias had a head-to-head with Thibaut Courtois. The forward made the decision to control the ball, which allowed Courtois to jump on top and stop the dangerous action. As a consequence, a Twitter user reacted negatively. “A striker who has cost 28 kilos like Borja Iglesias cannot miss occasions like this, here was the winning goal.”

Far from being angry at the criticism, the Galician forward explained what went through his head at the time of the play. “I tried to control because at that time I thought it was the best option. What’s more, I think the control is not bad, but Thibaut is attentive and reduces well. When it comes out I try to pick it up. A posteriori it could have finished first, but I don’t know if I had put it either. “

I tried to control because at the time I thought it was the best option. Moreover, I think that the control is not bad, but Thibaut is attentive and reduces well. When it comes out I try to pick it up.

A posteriori, it could have finished first, but I don’t know if I had put it either. – Borja Iglesias (@ BorjaIglesias9) April 25, 2021

However, this was not the only response from Borja, who wanted to ironize the situation without apologizing. “Anyway, according to your theory, since the goalkeeper has cost 28 + X he has to stop it. But since it is not mathematics, it is football and I know I have the ability, I should have put it in. Hug now for Valladolid “.

Anyway according to your theory as the goalkeeper has cost 28 + X has to stop it. 😅😅 But since this is not mathematics, it is football and I know that I have the ability, I should have put it in.

Hug now for Valladolid 💪🏽 – Borja Iglesias (@ BorjaIglesias9) April 25, 2021

The good reaction and the subsequent explanation led to the general applause of the Internet users, which also took the opportunity to reproach the ways of the Twitter user at the time of issuing the criticism.