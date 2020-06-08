Amazon has announced the return of ‘Six Dreams’, the award-winning non-fiction series that takes the behind-the-scenes audience of the Spanish soccer league, LaLiga, to document the day-to-day lives of six key personalities within the Spanish championship. In this exceptional and most particular season, access will be provided to how the protagonists face and overcome the challenge of continuing with their lives, and with football, making their experiences especially revealing, heartfelt and historical.

Filmed during the 2019-2020 season, the new episodes of ‘Six Dreams’ They follow three field players -Borja Iglesias from Real Betis, Aritz Aduriz from Athletic Bilbao, and Santi Cazorla from Villarreal CF-, a coach -Paco López from Levante UD-, and two general managers: Clemente Villaverde from Atlético de Madrid , who was replaced mid-season by Fernando Fariza, director of operations; and Maheta Molango, from RCD Mallorca, and who was also replaced mid-season in this case by Javier Recio, also director of operations.

Exploring the roles and relationships of individuals in each club, each episode of the series, each lasting about 50 minutes, presents a different story that uncovers what it takes to succeed in one of the best leagues in the world.

“‘Six Dreams’ had an excellent response from our Prime members and received two international Emmy Awards as testimony to its success,” said Ricardo Cabornero, Head of Prime Video Content, Spain. “We are pleased to offer a new season that will continue to showcase unique LaLiga stories and will help us gain insight into how this season has evolved on and off the field,” he concludes.

“‘Six Dreams’ is an excellent vehicle to further contribute to the expansion of Spanish football and the brand of LaLiga and its Clubs around the world, thanks to the personal touch that distinguishes this series, which has already demonstrated its success and his interest with the excellent repercussion of his first installment and with which we are delighted to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video and The Mediapro Studio, “said Javier Tebas, President of LaLiga.

“‘Six Dreams’ is a series about football, where the true protagonists are people and their experiences. In The Mediapro Studio we bet on innovative formats like this, where the public can identify with its protagonists and see everything that happens before, during and after a day in LaLiga, counted from within by their own stakeholders, “said Laura Fernández Espeso, Corporate and TV Director of The Mediapro Studio.

Produced by The Mediapro Studio and LaLiga, and directed again by Justin Webster (‘Death in Léon’, ‘The Prosecutor, the President, and the Spy’), the first season of the series has been a success in all countries and territories in which it has been issued and has received two Emmy Awards, for Best Entertainment Show in Spanish and for Best Graphic Design.

The second season of ‘Six Dreams’, produced by The Mediapro Studio, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video sometime in 2020.

The second season of ‘Six Dreams’ will join the large selection of sports content available on Prime Video that includes titles such as’ Huesca, beyond a dream ‘,’ This is Footbal ‘,’ Inside Borussia Dortmund ‘,’ El corazón de Sergio Ramos’, ‘All or Nothing ‘or’ Soccer players around the world ‘, as well as two future documentaries that will also see the light at the end of this 2020, both dedicated to two “Fernandos”: Fernando Torres and Fernando Alonso.

Prime members will be able to watch the second season of ‘Six Dreams’ with the Prime Video application available for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, consoles, Chromecast and through Vodafone TV. In the Amazon Prime Video app, users can download all episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch them offline anywhere at no additional cost as part of Prime benefits, for only € 36 / year; New customers can find more information at www.amazon.es/prime and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.

Here’s a reminder – the trailer for its first season (2017-2018):