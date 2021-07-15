Borja García, a dream (im) possible for Girona?

07/14/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

Jordi Bofill

Borja García wants to return to Girona. Currently, however, the hypothetical operation is more of a wish than anything else. The starting point is unbeatable, because the will can make many things possible in life. But the economy rules. And in Montilivi, the safe it’s not for big parties.

The player still has two more years of contract with Huesca, which this year will compete in the Second Division. An understanding with Míchel Sánchez would not be a problem, which gave him enough continuity last year in First, in the eighteen days that both coincided.

In fact, it was to leave Míchel and arrive Pacheta, who Borja García disappeared from the field of play. A moment for nostalgia and to remember that Montilivi, where he was from 2015 to 2020, with unforgettable moments such as promotion to First Division, will always be his home.

Last summer, after the hit against Elche, he was transferred for just under two million. Borja returned to Primera, to Huesca and hand in hand with Míchel. But the goodbye of the Madrilenian, now Francisco’s replacement in Montilivi, buried him on the bench. This year his role is a question still to be solved.