Borja Fernández, former player of the Real Madrid or Valladolid, among others, is usually active on social networks. He hung up his boots last season, but he is still very aware of the world of football. In times of confinement, the Galician has taken the opportunity to upload a photo of his beginnings when he was training at La Fábrica. I would not believe that this image was going to generate controversy, but it did …

And it is that in one of the explanations he gave to a user on Twitter, Borja referred in Spanish to Orense and La Peroja, city ​​and municipality of the orensana community. Quickly, several Galician nationalists rebuked him for not writing the names in the regional language, but the ex-player did not flatten out. Borja Fernández is hardened in a thousand battles, which hours later responded in this way to all the independentistas who had been angry with him.

For smarties and offenders. I don’t go through the name change ring. In Castilian Orense and La Peroja. I DO NOT like the current of Galleguizar or Catalinazar. “Not that the norm …”. AND? Do not be heavy that later you say coke … – BorjaFF (@BorjaFF) April 12, 2020

«For smart people and little offenders. I don’t go through the name change ring. In Castilian Orense and La Peroja. I do not like the current of Galician or Catalan. “No, it is that the norm …” AND? Do not be heavy that you later say cocreta … », he said in his official profile of the aforementioned social network. The thing did not stop there, insults kept coming at him, also from Catalan independentists, and he came out again: «We are going to see manipulators, I name things in Spanish as I have always done, because I like. You can keep playing the balls as much as you want, I have stamina and an easy block / answer. There is also the option of expressing yourself without insulting and giving a point of view.

«I love how people jump when you don’t think like them and you have your own opinions. Fish », also wrote the former footballer, who retired months ago after his last stage at Valladolid. The Galician is trained to remain linked to the world of football while also waiting for the Oikos Case to be resolved.