Borisov, the comet of another planetary system detected by an amateur | Tec Review

This image was taken with the FORS2 instrument on ESO’s Very Large Telescope in late 2019, when Comet 2I / Borisov passed close to the Sun. Since the comet was traveling at breakneck speed, around 175,000 kilometers per hour, the Background stars appeared as streaks of light as the telescope tracked the comet’s path. The colors of these stripes give the image a disco touch and are the result of the combination of observations in different wavelength bands, highlighted by the different colors of this composite image. (Photo: ESO)

New observations carried out with the Very Large Telescope, of the European Southern Observatory (VLT of ESO), indicate that the wandering comet Borisov, the second interstellar visitor recently detected in our Solar System, is one of the most pristine ever observed.

Astronomers suspect that the comet has most likely never passed near a star, so it would be a unaltered relic of the cloud of gas and dust in which it was formed.

Borisov, the comet of another planetary system

Borisov was discovered by the amateur astronomer Gennady Borisov in August 2019 and, a few weeks later, it was confirmed that it came from beyond the Solar System.

“Borisov could represent the first truly pristine comet ever observed,” says Stefano Bagnulo of the Armagh Observatory and Planetarium in Northern Ireland, UK, who led the new study published in Nature Communications.

The team believes that the comet had never passed close to any stars before approaching the Sun in 2019.

Bagnulo and his colleagues used the FORS2 instrument, installed at ESO’s VLT, located in northern Chile, to study Borisov in detail, using a technique called polarimetry.

Since this technique is regularly used to study comets and other small bodies in our Solar System, this allowed the team to compare the interstellar visitor to our local comets.

Like Hale-Bopp

The team found that Borisov has different polarimetric properties than comets in the Solar System, with the exception of Hale-Bopp.

Comet Hale-Bopp attracted a lot of public interest in the late 1990s, as it was easily visible to the naked eye and also because it was one of the most pristine comets astronomers had ever seen.

Before his last visit, Hale-Bopp is believed to have passed our Sun only once and was therefore hardly affected by solar wind and radiation. This means that it was pristine, that is, with a composition very similar to that of the gas and dust cloud in which it and the rest of the Solar System formed about 4.5 billion years ago.

By analyzing the polarization along with the comet’s color to gather clues about its composition, the team concluded that Borisov is – in fact – even more pristine than Hale-Bopp. This means that it contains unaltered traces of the gas and dust cloud in which it formed.

“The fact that the two comets are so similar suggests that the environment in which they originated is not so different in composition from the environment of the early Solar System,” says Alberto Cellino, co-author of the study and researcher at the Torino Astrophysical Observatory, National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF) of Italy.

Olivier Hainaut, an ESO astronomer in Germany who studies comets and other near-Earth objects – but who was not involved in this new study – agrees.

“Borisov’s arrival from interstellar space represented the first opportunity to study the composition of a comet from another planetary system and to see if the material of this comet is, in some way, different from the comets of our own system”, explains Ludmilla Kolokolova of the University of Maryland, who participated in the research published in Nature.

Bagnulo hopes that the astronomical community will have another chance, even better, to study a wandering comet in detail before the end of the decade.

“ESA plans to launch a Comet Interceptor in 2029, which will have the ability to reach another visiting interstellar object if one is discovered on a suitable trajectory,” he says, referring to an upcoming European Space Agency mission.

The story of an origin hidden in the dust

Even without a space mission, astronomers can use the many ground-based telescopes to obtain information on the different properties of wandering comets like Borisov.

“Imagine how fortunate we were that, by chance, a comet from a system light years away simply passed our neighborhood,” says Bin Yang, an ESO astronomer in Chile, who also took advantage of Borisov’s passage through our Solar System to study this mysterious comet.

Yang and his team used data from the ALMA (Atacama Large Millimeter / submillimeter Array), of which ESO is a partner, as well as ESO’s VLT, to study the Borisov dust grains to collect clues about the comet’s birth and conditions. its original system.

They found that the Borisov coma – an envelope of dust that surrounds the comet’s main body – contains compact pebbles, grains about a millimeter in size or larger.

Furthermore, they found that the relative amounts of carbon monoxide and water in the comet changed dramatically as it approached the Sun. The team, which also includes Olivier Hainaut, states that this indicates that the comet is made up of materials that formed in different places in its planetary system.

Observations by Yang and his team suggest that matter from the planetary system in which Borisov formed mixed from the area near its star to a further area, perhaps due to the existence of giant planets, whose strong gravity shakes the earth. matter present in the system. Astronomers believe that a similar process may have taken place early in the life of our Solar System.

Although Borisov was the first wandering comet to pass the Sun, he was not the first interstellar visitor.

The first interstellar object to be observed passing through our Solar System was Oumuamua, another object studied with ESO’s VLT in 2017. Originally classified as a comet, ʻOumuamua was later reclassified as an asteroid as it lacked a coma.