Boris Tisma and Mario Nakic will appear in the 2021 draft

The Madrid quarry is looking for its place in the NBA. Boris Tisma and Mario Nakic will be presented to the 2021 draft, as confirmed by Misko Raznatovic, agent of both players, to Jonathan Givony, ESPN journalist specialized in following young promises of world basketball. The two Real Madrid homegrown players, on loan this season, can include their names on the list of selectable when they are 19 years old (Nakic) or have met them during this season (Tisma).

This decision is not immovable and they could withdraw their names if the forecasts do not look good … something that according to the different draft mocks (forecasts) seems: they do not appear in the lists prepared by different media such as ESPN. The American media does include another Madrid youth squad: Usman Garuba, in 15th place. The pivot has gone through a course from less to more, reaching a superlative level during the Euroleague quarter-finals playoff against Anadolu Efes.

The good predictions for Tisma and Nakic were not for this year, but for the next. ESPN (again) placed the first within the first round, in position 29, while the second round and pick 36 are the destination that is sensed for the second. Tristan Vuckevic is the other white youth squad present and the one who appears highest for the 2022 draft with 19.

Boris Tisma

6’9 Croatian wing Boris Tisma has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft, his agent Misko Raznatovic told ESPN. Tisma was a rotational player for Real Betis in the Spanish ACB this past season. – Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 26, 2021

On January 12, 2020, Tisma (19 years old and 2.05 meters) became the 13th youth squad to debut with the majors since Pablo Laso landed on the bench in the summer of 2011. It was against Movistar Estudiantes: he played 46 seconds and scored two points. The white club decided to sign him for the first team for this season, in which he only played 3:20 against Joventut on matchday 3 of the Endesa League before landing on loan at Betis. In the Andalusian capital he has played eleven games (2.3 points in 9 minutes on average).

The Croatian is a great forward, who made the jump to Real’s youth ranks in 2015 from Dubrava. In the quarry he had a luxury mentor, Luka Doncic. Two summers ago, he rose to the top of the 2018 U-16 European Championship in Novi Sad, where he scored 24 points in the final against Spain (71-70) and entered the Best Quintet with averages of 18 points, 5 rebounds and 2, 7 assists. His role in the final left the Spain of his teammate at Real Madrid, Usman Garuba, without gold. In Croatia he is considered the new Toni Kukoc: “He is my idol and I try to copy his movements. I’m excited to be compared to him, ”he said in an interview with Efe in March.

Mario Nakic

6’8 19-year old wing Mario Nakic has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft, his agent Misko Raznatovic told ESPN. Nakic is averaging 10 points in 18 minutes per game in Belgium for BC Oostende, shooting 58% for 3. – Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 26, 2021

Nakic (19 years old and 2.02 meters) went to Belgium in the summer of 2020 on loan for two seasons to Ostend after completing his first season with the majors (he only played nine games in the regular phase of the ACB). This course, in the Champions League, he has played four, with 5.5 points and 2.5 rebounds on average.

The son of three-time Euroleague champion Ivo Nakic, a Croatian with a Serbian mother, he was the eleventh youth squad to make his debut in the Laso era. Versatile forward shooter, he put his name on the map in the 2019 Junior Euroleague final: destroyed the Serbian Mega Bemax (95-76) with 33 points and a PIR of 41 along with another of Madrid’s homegrown stars, Usman Garuba.