As we tell on OKDIARIO, a group of seven UK-based Formula 1 teams got down to work in the fight against the coronavirus. While Mercedes has already manufactured 10,000 respirators, those manufactured by Red bull and by Renault have been rejected.

The BlueSky, a low-cost portable respirator, is considered by the British government and healthcare to be of no specific help in the critical pulmonary treatment of coronavirus. And, it does not allow you to change its configuration while cleaning the lungs.

According to Autosport, Red Bull and Renault workers had worked days of up to 18 hours a day during the last three weeks in the manufacture of such respirators. Now, the BlueSky must be reviewed and retouched in order to be sent to the hospitals that require it.

In addition to Red bull, Renault and Mercedes; BWT Racing Point, Haas, McLaren, Williams They seek to take advantage of their respective technological capabilities to stop the pandemic. Previously, the FCA automotive group, consisting of Ferrari, Fiat and Chrysler, began mass-producing artificial respiration systems. Its purpose was to double the production of these respiratory systems, 150 to 300 per week.

After learning about this initiative, Formula 1 invited the British teams to follow in the footsteps of FCA. “All teams have expert design, technology and production capabilities, specializing in rapid prototyping and high value manufacturing, which is expected to be applicable to the critical needs set by the British Government.”, Indicated on its website. These teams employ part of their staff in the manufacture of up to 20,000 devices as requested by the British Government.