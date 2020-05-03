Boris Johnson observes the drawings sent by children during their hospital stay due to the coronavirus. ANDREW PARSONS / EPA / EFE / DOWNING STREET

“Speak to me, muse, of that ingenious man who wandered a long time …” Boris Johnson (55 years old), is able to recite in ancient Greek, supported by his prodigious memory, the initial hexameters of Homer’s Odyssey. The hero Ulysses has been the inspiration of a politician who did not hesitate to twist reality to achieve his particular victory in Troy, the conquest of Brexit. As Paul Goodman, director of the ConservativeHome portal and former editor-in-chief of the British Prime Minister, explained in EL PAÍS, in his past as an incendiary journalist, “he sees himself as a classic god, above the earthly obligations imposed on the rest of the world. deadly. “

But the coronavirus pandemic has made it clear to him, with the hasty admission into the ICU victim of the disease, his own quality of being mortal. And the return to Ithaca, where his fiancé Carrie Symonds (32 years old) and the baby who was born last Wednesday, who will be named Wilfred, are waiting for him. The United Kingdom is on its way to being the European country with the most deaths due to covid-19 (this Saturday the number rose to 28,131) and for the challenges and uncertainties that lie ahead, cunning, daring or rhetoric are not useful, but rigor, seriousness and consistency. Precisely the virtues that, on the brief occasions that Johnson practices them, become the headlines for their exceptional nature. “We have already passed the peak of contagion. It is as if we have crossed a long alpine tunnel and we are already beginning to see the sunlight and the grass land, ”Johnson announced last Thursday, at his first press conference after three weeks of isolation and convalescence. “Bullshit (fucking whore)”, cried the journalist Piers Morgan, in the pages of the tabloid Daily Mail, after ironic with the idea that the prime minister had entered “in Julie Andrews mode” (the mellifluous protagonist of the film Smiles and Tears). “This virus is not like Brexit. It is not a political ideology that can be debated, or a battle that can be won with slapstick, bravado, or phrases that imitate [Winston] Churchill “, sentenced the controversial but influential presenter of Good Morning Britain, with excessive aggressiveness even in those who have made an art of provocation and controversy.

In a world where the agility and speed of social networks deactivate any trick in a few minutes, wine is no longer enough to get the cyclops Polyphemus drunk. Health Minister Matt Hancock triumphantly proclaimed on Friday that he had reached and even exceeded the goal of performing 100,000 daily tests in late April. Specifically, 122,000 assured that they had been carried out on the last day of the imposed term. Before the press conference ended, it was clear that tens of thousands of those tests had simply been sent to the homes that requested them, and had not yet returned to the laboratory for results.

Johnson himself presented as a national victory that the United Kingdom had dodged the most dire figures that circulated during the government’s initial slow reaction to the outbreak, when half a million deaths were predicted if a response was not accelerated. And both the Prime Minister and his team of scientific advisers implore journalists to stop comparing the death toll with that of other countries that began to suffer the ravages of the virus earlier, such as Spain or France. “Each country still has a long way to go, we should not go into accusations yet as to who has won or who has lost this battle,” churned out Chris Whitty, the chief medical adviser for Downing Street, who until now had displayed a praiseworthy phlegm and temperance. Johnson’s team spends more time detailing the nuances that differentiate each country’s method of counting their deaths than admitting that the United Kingdom may end up being the European nation with a more tragic balance.

The British conservative press strives to present Johnson as a man of prudence reborn, whose experience with the disease has led him to tie himself to the mast of the boat to resist the siren calls of all those who, in his Government and in his party , they demand that he end as soon as possible with a confinement that threatens to take the country’s economy ahead. It is not clear, however, that such determination is the result of calculation or the result of failing to cover your eyes when there is no other remedy.

In the same way that Johnson abandoned the reckless “group immunity” strategy – for which it was initially thought that the best way to curb the virus was to let it roam freely until 60% of infected citizens developed defenses and blocked its extension – when he realized the recklessness that it entailed, he is now reluctant to face the idea of ​​a new era of austerity, with cuts and tax increases, as the inevitable solution to a crisis that has so far forced the Government to increase public debt by 250,000 million euros. “You already know what my instincts are: I think the economy will rebound strongly, and austerity, a term that I do not like at all, will not be part of our policy,” Johnson defended himself Friday, while refusing to give details. of his plan to get the UK back to Ithaca.

