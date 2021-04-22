Boris Johnson’s threat to English clubs ended the Super League

04/22/2021 at 10:34 AM CEST

One of the main reasons why Super league It has been so ephemeral it is due to the words of Boris johnson directed at English clubs and their threat to expel them from the Premier League as they were not covered by legislation of the European Union.

As the United Kingdom was outside the EU, they could not benefit from the European regulations that prevent expulsions of this type. English football and its status quo level derived from Brexit It has been one of the main causes that explain the collapse of the Super League project in just 48 hours. This is what well-informed sources of the project have told the newspaper SPORT.

A project that started with six English clubs as a great starting point (Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City, Manchester United Y Chelsea), but they have also been the ones who have ended up breaking it once on Wednesday afternoon they began to announce their departure.

This exit is explained in the threat that the six could be expelled from the Premier League. A situation that could occur, since England is no longer under the umbrella of the European Union since January 1, which did protect the three Spanish and Italian teams in case their expulsion from the national leagues was attempted. Or the Champions League.

But the same is not the case with the six English clubs, which were solely under British law. Here appeared the figure of the prime minister Boris johnson and his threat to carry out a legislative bomb to prevent English teams from participating in the European Super League.

Johnson held a meeting with directors of the Premier and the football federation and with representatives of the fans, after which he stated that Parliament could even take action on the matter. That is to say, he could expel these clubs from their national competition, generating helplessness by not being able to appeal to European regulations.

This existing vacuum derived from Brexit caused those enormous doubts to begin to arise that caused a fall, in the purest style of a house of cards of all British clubs. How were they going to explain to their fans that they were left out of the national league for competing in a Super League?

And this has been the cause of the rapid disintegration of the project. At the time that the six English clubs have left, the rest have given up until the current situation, where Juventus continues to trust this idea that it understands that right now it is not feasible and where they have not yet manifested themselves. Real Madrid Y Barcelona.