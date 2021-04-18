Boris Johnson’s reaction to the European Super League

04/18/2021

The controversy surrounding a possible new competition in Europe to the detriment of the Champions League, the European Super League, is increasing. The intention to create this new tournament could be announced in the coming days, and many personalities have spoken out against it. The last to do so was the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris johnson.

“Plans for a European Super League would be very detrimental to football and we support the authorities to take action. This would shoot into the heart of the home game and worry fans around the world. Clubs involved in this issue should answer to their fans and the football community before making decisions. “With this message on his social networks, Boris Johnson was totally against the possible new competition.

A new format that, however, could count on the support of several important clubs among which are Barça and Real Madrid. UEFA has already announced that it would sanction those teams that support the creation of said Super League. We will see what is left.