LONDON, Apr 6 (.) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition has worsened since he was hospitalized with persistent symptoms of COVID-19 and was transferred to intensive care, a statement from his office at 10 Downing Street said Monday.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the Prime Minister’s condition has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital,” he said.

“The prime minister asked the foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, who is the first secretary of state, to replace him when necessary.”

