On the eve of Boris Johnson’s return to command, the British government is delaying this Sunday in the face of increasing pressure for the executive to unveil its plans for containment in place for more than a month.

Since his discharge from hospital on April 12, the 55-year-old head of the Conservative government has spent his recovery in Checkers, the country residence of British Prime Ministers, while his team has come under fire for his management of a crisis that promises to be long. “In good shape,” Boris Johnson is “looking forward to taking over the reins on Monday,” said Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, who replaced him during his absence.

He once spoke to the Queen and Trump

Signs of a return to business, Boris Johnson has spoken by phone, over the past week, with US President Donald Trump and Queen Elisabeth II. “He looked incredible,” the American leader said on Thursday. “Phenomenal energy. Phenomenal dynamism”.

During his hospitalization, the Conservative leader spent three days in intensive care. Boris Johnson said that things “could very well have changed”, hailing the staff of the British public health service, the NHS, to which he “owes his life”.

Between calls to restart the economic machine as quickly as possible and caution against a slackening that would wipe out the benefit of the sacrifices thus far made, expectations are high for Boris Johnson to detail his plans for the country, where containment instituted the March 23 remains in effect until at least May 7.

Opposition critics

“Impatient” to meet with the head of government, the opposition leader Keir Starmer (Labor) sent him a letter in which he reiterates his criticisms. According to the new head of Labor, “mistakes” were made and the government was “too slow”, whether on confinement, screening or protective equipment that caregivers but also retirement homes are sorely lacking.

The health crisis not yet behind

Like several European countries, certain nations in the United Kingdom, Scotland in particular, have begun to lift the veil on their strategy for breaking out of containment. While waiting for the return of Boris Johnson, his government endeavors to temper impatience. According to Dominic Raab, the country is at a “delicate and dangerous stage” of the crisis, believing that it would “not be responsible to start speculating on the individual measures” that will be taken for the future.

The government has nevertheless announced that it plans, when the number of cases of contamination has significantly decreased, to deploy an application to track the contacts of people who are sick or have symptoms, in order to avoid a second peak.

With more than 20,000 deaths recorded in hospitals, the United Kingdom is among the most severely affected countries in Europe. The balance sheet looks even heavier with the deaths in retirement homes, which number in the thousands according to the players in the sector. As for the consequences for the economy, the Bank of England warned Thursday that the country would have to face the worst recession “for several centuries”.

A controversy around his advisor

Pounding daily that it makes its decisions on the basis of the advice of specialists, the executive saw a controversy arise on Saturday around the presence of Dominic Cummings, a controversial adviser often portrayed as the bad genius of Boris Johnson, at several meetings of the scientific committee responsible for advising the government.

If Downing Street, sparking the media, stressed that political advisers have “no active role” on this committee, the Labor opposition considers that this case comes to undermine the confidence of the British in independence of this organization.