Boris Johnson secretly marries fiancee Carrie Symonds

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has married his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, in a ceremony planned and developed in total secrecy, report the newspapers The Mail on Sunday and The Sun.

The couple has married at Westminster Cathedral with the presence of a few close friends and family, but Downing Street have not confirmed the information.

“I have been strictly ordered to do not comment“, explained a government spokesman quoted by the news agency The Press Association.

According to The Sun, not even the high officials of Downing Street were aware of the wedding and cards had even been sent so that the guests could reserve the date of the wedding. July 30, 2022.

This is the third marriage of the British Prime Minister. With his second wife he had four children, plus one he had in an extramarital affair. With his newly married wife he has another baby, his sixth child, born just over a year ago.