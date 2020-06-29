British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said that the pandemic “has been a disaster” for the United Kingdom and has expressed “concern” about the spike in contagion in the town of Leicester, which is considering delaying the start of the new phase of de-escalation by two more weeks.

The Ministry of Health has reported this Monday of 815 new cases of COVID-19, which increases the provisional balance at 311,965. At least 43,575 have lost their lives to the disease, 25 more than on Sunday, although the data for the first days of the week are usually lower.

«This has been a disaster, to put it clearly. It has been a complete nightmare for the country, which has been in deep shock, “the ‘premier’ acknowledged in statements to Times Radio. Boris Johnson, who was admitted to intensive care after catching the disease, has assured that the government owes victims to know “what has been done wrong”, although now would not be “the time.”

The Government has made no secret of its concern in recent days over the situation of beach areas that have registered crowds and outbreaks such as Leicester, which has registered 866 new infections in the two weeks prior to June 23, according to official data.

Boris Johnson has acknowledged being «worried about Leicester»And has warned of the possibility of adopting« local confinements »if deemed necessary. Mayor Peter Soulsby has already requested that the current restrictions be maintained for at least two more weeks, so that bars and restaurants do not open in the town on July 4.

In Scotland, non-essential shops such as clothing stores have reopened on Monday, which has resulted in queues in large establishments. Chief Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged the population to act responsibly so as not to “waste” the progress of the past few weeks.

Furthermore, the Welsh Government has announced a change in regulations to allow two families to join together in a kind of “extended home” starting next Monday and to hold meetings indoors and even spend the night together, reports the BBC.

Fines for not going to class

The different authorities in the United Kingdom are already finalizing the preparations for the next academic year, which in the case of England could impose fines for parents who decide not to take their children to class without having a compelling reason.

“We have to go back to compulsory education and, obviously, fines are part of that,” explained the Minister of Education, Gavin Williamson, who will only admit absences when there are “good reasons” that justify them, for example a rebound in infections locally.