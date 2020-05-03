Prime Minister Boris Johnson assured that the British Government had a plan for his possible death by COVID-19

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, revealed that the deterioration of his health by COVID-19 in early April he led his government to devise a strategy to deal with his possible death.

It was a very hard moment, I will not deny it. They had a strategy to deal with a Stalin-type death scenario, “he stated in an interview for” The Sun On Sunday. “

Johnson, 55, was admitted to the intensive care unit at St Thomas Hospital in London for three days, where doctors gave him “liters and liters of oxygen,” he explained.

“I was not in particularly bright shape and was aware that contingency plans had been made,” added the prime minister, who last week was the father of his sixth child along with his fiancé, Carrie Symonds.

He assured that in the first moments he did not recognize the seriousness of his condition and refused to go to the hospital: “It did not seem like a good move, but they were quite inflexible. Looking back, they did the right thing forcing me to go, ”he said.

The damn indicators kept going in the wrong direction and I thought ‘there is no medicine for this thing, there is no cure’. That’s when I thought, ‘How am I going to get out of this?’ ”Johnson told the British tabloid.

According to his account, he took charge of the seriousness of his situation when he was transferred from the hospital floor to the intensive care unit.

“I had broken my nose, I had broken a finger, my wrist, a rib. I have broken almost everything, in some cases several times, but I have never faced anything as serious as this, “Johnson explained in his first interview since leaving the hospital on April 12.

After two weeks of convalescence in the country residence of Checkers (central England), the Prime Minister returned last week to his office in Downing Street, from where he is currently designing the roadmap for the de-escalation of confinement measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the newspaper “The Telegraph”, Johnson evaluates announcing that plan in a speech to the nation next Sunday.

United Kingdom It has exceeded 28 thousand deaths from the new coronavirus after adding deaths to residences and homes this week to the official count, which has made the country the third in the world most affected by the pandemic, only behind the United States and Italy.

With information from EFE